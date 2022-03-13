Keep masks on for now, says Health Minister

Daily cases drop below 1,000 for the first time in the State in 19 months

While high COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the population and the immunity in the population derived from the natural infection in the community seem to have seen the State through a major crisis, people still needed to be careful of COVID-19 protocols, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George said here.

The State has covered 100% of the eligible population above 18 years with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 87% have so far been administered both doses. Among the 15-17 year age group also, vaccination coverage of the first dose had crossed 78% and that of the second dose, 43%.

Though cases have come down, it might not be yet time for people to go mask-less in public places, Ms. George said. People needed to continue maintaining their vigil, so that the State can move to a no-COVID situation soon, she added.

885 new cases

The COVID-19 case graph in Kerala registered a three digit figure for the first time in 19 months on Sunday when the State logged 885 new COVID-19 cases, when 21,188 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Active case pool in Kerala which fell below the 10,000 mark for the first time in months, as on Sunday, stands at 8,846 cases. A total of 1,554 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 9.8% of the active cases are currently hospitalised

On Sunday, the State declared six COVID deaths, of which two occurred within 24 hours and four were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 131 cases, Ernakulam 122, Kottayam 88, Kollam 86, Pathanamthitta 79, Kozhikode 77, Thrissur 57, Idukki 72, Alappuzha 38, Malappuram 38, Kannur 34, Palakkad 32, Wayanad 21 and Kasaragod 10 cases