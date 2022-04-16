KEAM postponed, exam to be held on July 3

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has yet again postponed the KEAM 2022 entrance examination for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses. The examination is now scheduled for July 3.

The CEE had earlier notified the examination date as June 26. The deferment was necessitated since the schedule clashed with that of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE–Main).

The National Testing Agency had recently rescheduled the dates for JEE (Main) Session 1 and 2 examinations. The first session is scheduled for June 20 to 29, while the second session will be held from July 21 to 30.