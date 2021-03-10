KC(M) releases list of candidates

Party has not decided on its candidate in the Kuttiyadi segment

The Kerala Congress (M), a constituent of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), on Wednesday released the list of the party candidates for 12 out of the 13 seats in which the party is contesting.

Besides the party chairman Jose K. Mani, the two sitting legislators of the party N. Jayaraj and Roshy Augustine are also in the list. Mr. Mani will face the Nationalist Congress Kerala leader Mani C. Kappan in Pala.

Mr. Augustine and Mr. Jayaraj will seek re-election from their sitting seats Idukki and Kanjirappally respectively, while the senior leader K.I. Antony is being pitted against the Kerala Congress veteran P.J. Joseph in Thodupuzha. Sebastian Kulathungal, former president of the Kottayam district panchayat will contest in Poonjar, while senior leader Job Michael is the candidate in Changanassery.

KC(M) general secretary P.N. Pramod Narayanan will contest in Ranni, while Babu Joseph , KC(M) Ernakulam district unit president, will be fielded in Perumbavur. In Kaduthuruthy, KC(M) State general secretary Stephen George will face sitting MLA and Joseph group strongman Mons Joseph.

Sindhumol Jacob, the lone woman candidate in the list, will contest from Priavom, Dennis Antony in Chalakkudy and Saji Kuttiyanimattom from Irikkur are also on the list.

In view of the protests staged by the CPI(M) workers, the party has not decided its candidate in the Kuttiyadi seat.

During the election, the KC(M) is slated to come face to face with the Joseph group in as many as four seats — Kaduthuruthy, Thodupuzha, Idukki and Changanassery. In Piravom, the KC(M) candidate is slated to battle it out with another Kerala Congress candidate Anoop Jacob of the Kerala Congress (Jacob) group.