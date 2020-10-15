KC(M) begins consultations with LDF

Party likely to get five seats in Kottayam, one in Idukki and five in other districts

A day after announcing the party’s decision with the Left Democratic Front, Kerala Congress (M) factional leader Jose K. Mani on Thursday kickstarted consultations with the coalition leaders in this regard.

Official sources said only a few formalities remain for the regional party to find a berth in the left coalition. According to them, the party was likely to get five seats in Kottayam including Pala, Poonjar and Changanassery, besides one seat in Idukki and five seats in various other districts.

The decision to align with the LDF presents a major challenge to Mr.Mani to prove his strength in Central Travancore politics that has been deeply rooted in the political matrix of Syro-Malabar Church.

While the votes under the church are traditionally considered as pro-UDF, unprecedented fissures in the voter base that appeared of late presents an opportunity for the party during the upcoming elections.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Mani had asserted his party's claim over the Rajya Sabha seat, which became vacant due to his decision to resign from the post.

“Considering the influence that the KC(M) enjoys as a party, we deserve that seat,” he said, while also expressing hope that the party would get appropriate representation during the upcoming local body elections.

Notwithstanding a statement from Mani C. Kappen, MLA asserting the decision of his party to stay firm with the LDF, speculations are now rife about him exploring options to join the United Democratic Front (UDF) to contest from the Pala seat once again.

In case if the NCP decides to exit the LDF, the Mani group may also get the Kuttanad seat to contest from.

Meanwhile, the UDF looks to fill in the vacuum created by the Mani group’s exit by poaching the UDF sympathisers from the breakaway faction . According to sources, the KC(M) faction led by P.J. Joseph has reached out to the KC (M) leaders and workers, who have apprehensions about the party’s move to the Left camp.

To make most of the opportunity, the party will highlight the ‘bitter treatment' of K.M .Mani, founder leader of the KC (M), by the left parties during the bar -bribery case.

The Congress, at the same time, too looks to firm up its position in the district by taking over a few seats previously contested by the Mani group.