KAU to broaden collaboration with Australian varsity for academic programmes

December 28, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KALPETTA

Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) is expanding its collaboration with Western Sydney University (WSU) in Australia by offering graduate students opportunity to pursue studies at WSU.

Earlier, KAU had established a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with WSU for both Master’s and Doctoral programs enabling the implementation of a dual degree initiative.

“The opportunity will help students to access facilities and resources in both Australia and India fostering knowledge and expertise exchange across various academic disciplines,” says KAU Vice Chancellor Dr. B. Ashok.

In the current year, Arindam Deb, a doctoral candidate at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, received a dual degree opportunity from WSU and a scholarship of $31,500 per year. Having already spent 18 months at KAU, he is set to complete remaining research at WSU. Upon wrapping up the program, he will be conferred with a doctoral degree from both KAU and WSU. Additionally, he will continue his research on developing climate-adapted rice at the Hawkesbury Institute of Environment at WSU, Australia.

“International collaborations can lead to increased research opportunities, allowing access to unique facilities, data, and methodologies that may not be available domestically,” said Dr. Roy Stephen, Dean of Faculty, KAU.

The MOU between the two universities emphasises student exchange programs and collaborative research on mutually relevant topics. Arindam Deb has conducted research under the supervision of Dr. M. Ameena, Professor, Department of Agronomy, focusing on the impact of climate change on the rice ecosystem.

Dr. Ashok handed over the offer letter for admission to the WSU in the presence of Dr. Roy Stephen, and Dr. Ameena.