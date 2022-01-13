Kathakali artiste Kuttan Asan dead

Noted Kathakali artiste Kalamandalam Kuttan Asan, 84, from Adakkaputhur, near Cherpulassery, died at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna on Thursday.

He was known as Dakshan Kuttan as he focussed largely on the role of Dakshan.

A disciple of Kalamandalam Ramankutty Asan and Kalamandalam Padmanabhan Nair, Kuttan Asan began his career as a teacher at Unnayi Varier Memorial Kalanilayam at Iringalakkuda in 1964. In 1995, he became Principal of the Kalanilayam.

Winner of several awards, Kuttan Asan has many disciples spread across the globe. He is survived by wife and three children. The funeral will take place at his house at Adakkaputhur on Friday afternoon.