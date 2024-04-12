GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

KAT cancels HSS teachers’ transfer list; instructs General Education department to prepare fresh list

The tribunal also issued contempt notice to the Director of General Education

April 12, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dealing a severe blow to the General Education department, Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) set aside the general transfers of higher secondary school teachers in the State on Friday. The decision came after the tribunal found the transfer process to be at odds with the prescribed norms.

A tribunal bench comprising judicial member P.V. Asha and administrative member P.K. Kesavan also instructed the State government to modify the transfer orders in tune with revised transfer norms of 2019 before publishing a fresh draft transfer list for 2023-24 and calling for objections.

The government has been given a one-month deadline to complete the process, ensuring that teachers can join their respective schools before they reopen.

The final orders on a plea by a group of 23 teachers who faulted the General Education Department for failing to consider their outstation service, some of which exceeded 12 years, and denying their transfer requests to opted stations in other districts.

The department, which had issued transfer orders for 7958 teachers during the 2023-24 academic year, accused the applicants to have misinterpreted the existing transfer norms.

The tribunal, in a separate order, also issued a contempt notice to the Director of General Education S. Shanavas after finding him to have “deliberately disobeyed” its directions.

The Directorate was found to have violated KAT’s orders to comply with the transfer norms. The respondent had apparently considered outstation service only in the case of home station transfers. As a result, outstation service would not be considered for teachers who opted for transfers to districts other than their respective home stations under the open vacancy category. This was found to be unconstitutional by the tribunal that ordered strict compliance with the prescribed norms.

‘Gross disregard’

However, the respondent was found to have issued transfer orders in “gross disregard” of the directions.

The official has been directed to appear before the tribunal in person on May 24 to show cause as to why further proceedings in the contempt case should not be initiated against him.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.