Kasaragod MCH ready for patients

he Kasaragod Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) started functioning as a COVID Care Centre on Monday. The hospital had been converted into a dedicated centre to treat patients in just four days.

In the first phase, the hospital will have 200 beds and 10 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. Another 100 beds and 10 more ICU beds would be added soon.

A 26-member team of doctors and paramedics from the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College hospital were coordinating with the district health administration and supervising the processes. They were also involved in training hospital personnel and putting in place all clinical, infection control protocols.

Protocols in place

The team has expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the centre. The team, consisting of 13 doctors, 10 nurses, and four assistant nurses, arrived in the district on Sunday night. By 10 a.m. on Monday they visited the hospital. The team has been coordinating with the district health administration and supervising the processes. They are also involved in training hospital personnel and putting in place all clinical, infection control protocols.

Separate wards

Given the shortage of health professionals in Kasaragod, the medical team from the capital city had volunteered to strengthen the COVID-19 care efforts in the district.

Team leader Santhosh Kumar S.S. told mediapersons that they were satisfied with the arrangements. “There are separate wards for men and women, a lab, 10 intensive care units, and enough beds,” he said, adding that the wards were fully operational.

Hitherto, COVID-19 patients were being treated at the Kasaragod general hospital, the Kanhangad district hospital, and a few private hospitals.

Special Officer Alkesh Kumar Sharma said the district was fully equipped to provide better treatment to COVID-19 patients. The services of skilled health workers were available.

“Kasaragod can be free of the epidemic if the district does not see an increase in the number of cases this week. The situation can be brought under control if people abided by government directives,” he added.