Kasaragod heaves a sigh of relief

The Kasaragod district, which had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the State, heaved a sigh relief on Thursday as all the patients, except one affected by SARS-CoV-2, have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

On Thursday, two people, including a 29-year-old man from Chemannad panchayat and 38-year-old woman from Chengala panchayat, who contracted the disease from affected patients were discharged from the hospital after treatment. With this, as many as 177 patients were cured of the disease in the district.

The district now has just 976 persons under observation and of this, 29 are in hospital. Of the 4,960 samples sent for tests, 4,389 turned negative.

District Medical Officer (DMO) A.V. Ramdas said that special screening camps had been set up to monitor those entering the district through the railway station.

Those who come from abroad or from red-zone districts in other States must undergo 14-days of institutional monitoring, he said.

But people above 60 years of age, pregnant women, their husbands, and children below the age of 14 should continue to be in home isolation.

Medical teams will inspect homes and institutions on a regular basis and take necessary steps to transfer those who show symptoms to hospitals, the DMO said.