Kasaragod becomes first district in India to declare official tree, flower, bird, species

October 20, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - KASARAGOD

Kasaragod district has become the first district in India to officially designate its own tree, flower, bird and species. The decision is a testament to the region’s rich biodiversity and natural heritage.

The official tree of the district is ‘Kanjiram’ (Strychnos nux-vomica Linn), a species deriving its name from ‘kasara’, meaning wormwood, from which the name of the district originates. This declaration has played a vital role in conserving these trees, preventing their unnecessary felling.

The district bird is the White Bellied Sea Hawk, which is native to the region spanning from Mahe to Manjeswaram. Notably, it is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, and its nest-building habits play a crucial role in protecting the trees where it resides.

Kasaragod has also chosen the Cantor’s Giant Softshell Turtle, locally known as ‘Bheemanama’, as the district species. This rare species is listed on the Red List of Endangered Freshwater Turtles and relies on estuaries for laying eggs, making its conservation particularly critical.

The district flower, ‘Periya Polathali’ or Crinum malabarica, with its distinctive white flowers tinged with red, is another remarkable addition to the list. This plant is found exclusively in the streams originating from the laterite hills in Kasaragod, emphasising its significance.

The decision to officially recognise these natural elements was taken jointly by the district panchayat and the Biodiversity Management Committee. The initiative seeks to celebrate and conserve the rich biodiversity and natural heritage of the region, which is increasingly threatened by development and other activities.

District panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan highlighted how the declaration played a pivotal role in safeguarding natural treasures. For instance, the district recently denied permission to cut around 21 Kanchira trees in Poinachi, where a solar plant project was proposed. The new-found status of the tree as the district’s official tree has given impetus to conservation efforts, she told The Hindu.

Shyam Kumar Puravankara, a member of the District Biodiversity Management Committee, said that conservation efforts did not just benefit birds and other species but also their habitats. Protecting the White Bellied Sea Hawk, for instance, safeguards trees and their surroundings.