“Karnataka denying freedom of movement”: Manjeshwar MLA stages one day fast on Independence day

Karanataka government is only allowing inter-State travel to those carrying a negative RT-PCR report.

Manjeshwar MLA A. K. M. Ashraf sat on one-day fast, on August 15, to protest against the Karnataka government denying freedom of movement to those travelling across the border in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The protest on at the Thalappadi border was led by Member of Parliament Rajmohan Unnithan on Sunday.

Mr. Ashraf said Karnataka is rejecting even the Centre's suggestion that, that RT-PCR should not be made mandatory for inter-State travelers who have received two doses of the vaccine. The ministry had also sent a letter to the States asking them to unify the protocol for passengers.

The Karnataka government instead has imposed strict restrictions on those arriving from Kerala, with only emergency services from Kerala are being allowed.

The people in the bordering areas are facing huge problems, and despite discussions with the Karnataka government, the restriction continues.

Alleging that such restrictions are being imposed with the political motive, Mr. Ashraf, said that they chose to protest on Independence day to highlight that the people's freedom to move has been curbed by the neigbouring State and this restriction should be immediately removed.

Last week, the Karnataka government had imposed restrictions by blocking the arterial roads on the Karnataka- Kerala border. The Karnataka government had also decided to carry out stringent border checks.