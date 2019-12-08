Kareepra panchayat all set to reclaim green glory

Kareepra panchayat is all set to reclaim its green glory by starting cultivation in 145 hectares of fallow land.

Thalavoorkonam Pattupurakkal, Karikkal Chirakadavu, Madanthakode, Vakkanad, Kunnumvattam and Ettuvaykodu polders have been made cultivable as part of a project promoting agriculture.

In 2018-19 fiscal 35 tonnes of paddy was harvested in Kareepra and currently paddy farming has entered the second phase. The ₹37.5 lakh project also ensured fair prices for the farmers in the panchayat. Each farmer will receive ₹32,000 for cultivating a hectare of land and the Krishi Bhavan is in charge of making available Uma seeds from the seed farms in Kottarakara and Kadakkal.

Eighty five kg of seed is required for cultivating one hectare of land.

Kera Gramam project

The panchayat has also completed the first phase of Kera Gramam project, moving on to the next. Currently coconut is being cultivated in 502 hectares of land. As part of Haritham Suphalam, a scheme to extend vegetable farming, drumstick and spinach saplings will be distributed.

Over 15,000 saplings will be distributed in 18 wards coming under the panchayat.

Around 275 families in each ward will receive the saplings sourced from Chittumala hi-tech farm and the panchayat is spending ₹3.5 lakh for the project. “With this Kareepra becomes the fifth fallow-land-free panchayat in the State and this definitely is an inspiring feat for every farmer in the panchayat,” said K.Abdul Rahman, president.

Recently Poothakulam grama panchayat had launched ‘Tarishurahita Poothakulam,’ a project to start farming in all fallow polders. The panchayat had identified 10 hectares of fallow land, launching an intensive a drive to convert the entire area cultivable by 2020. The farmers will be provided all the support by Haritha Keralam Mission and Krishi Bhavan, which also includes assistance in marketing.