Kerala

Kappan visits his ailing mother

Siddique Kappan, a Delhi-based Malayali journalist incarcerated by the Uttar Pradesh police on charges of sedition, reached his home at Vengara, near here, on Thursday to visit his ailing mother.

Mr. Kappan, arrested and jailed by the Uttar Pradesh police while he was on his way to report the sensational Hathras incident on October 5 last year, was given a five-day bail by the Supreme Court to visit his ailing mother Khadeeja Kutty.

Mr. Kappan was escorted by the personnel of Delhi and Kerala police when he reached his mother in the morning. The court gave him bail on Monday on stringent conditions that included that he should not interact with anyone other than his family and his mother’s doctor. He has to be back in jail by Saturday.

