KAP havildars’ death: one more held

One more person was arrested in connection with the death of the two havildars of the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) Second Battalion camp at Muttikkulangara near here.

The police arrested Saji, 42, on Thursday after he was found to have helped the main accused Suresh to shift the electrocuted bodies of the havildars.

Two havildars of the KAP camp, Ashok Kumar, 35, and Mohandas, 36, were found dead in a paddy field behind the camp on May 19. It was found in an investigation that the duo were electrocuted on the previous night from an electric fence set up by Suresh to catch wild boars.

On finding the electrocuted men, Suresh carried the bodies with the help of Saji and dumped them in a paddy field about 200 metres away.