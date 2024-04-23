Kanthapuram asks PM to retract his statement on Muslims

April 23, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to retract his statement against Muslims, which was made during an election rally in Rajasthan recently.

In a statement on Tuesday, Musliar said that it had deeply hurt the sentiment of Muslims. It was wrong to drag the Muslim minorities into “the politics of hatred”. Mr. Modi should not have made such a statement. Politicians and those in power should use words more maturely as the country has to stand united even after the elections. Statements dividing people on communal lines would be bad for the country. Those in constitutional posts should maintain dignity in their words and action. People who use communalism to win elections could cause deep injuries to the body politic of the nation. It would be difficult to heal those wounds, he added.