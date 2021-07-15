Kannur records highest pass percentage in SSLC exam

Of the total 45,433 students in the district, 34,481 qualify for higher studies

Kannur district came first in the State with the highest pass percentage of 99.85 in this year’s SSLC examination when the results were released on Wednesday.

Out of a total of 45,433 students who appeared for the examination from Kannur, Thalassery and Taliparamba education districts, 34,481 qualified for higher studies.

In the district, 11,816 students, including 4,140 boys and 7,676 girls, got A + in all subjects.

District panchayat president P.P. Divya said the Anxiety No More project implemented by the district panchayat to help children get rid of exam fear had received encouraging response.

Kasaragod

Kasaragod district registered a pass percentage of 99.74% in SSLC examinations.

This is 1.13% more compared to last year’s results. Meanwhile, 4,366 students got A + in all subjects. Of the 19,337 students who appeared for the examination in the district, 19,287 qualified for higher education.