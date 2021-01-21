Kannur farmer, Alappuzha samiti win top agri honours

State farm awards to be presented on February 14

The 24,000 Kayal Padasekhara Samiti, Alappuzha, has won the Mithranikethan K. Viswanathan Memorial Nelkathir Award for group farming and Aneesh P.B. of Kannur the Sibi Kallingal Karshakothama Award for 2020.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar announced the farm sector awards here on Wednesday. The awards will be presented in Thrissur on February 14, the final day of the 2021 edition of the VAIGA Expo. Srividya M. of Chankalavaya, Kasaragod, won the young farmer award for women while Saifulla P. of Vattallur, Malappuram, won the young farmer award for men. Shivaganesh of Meenakshipuram, Palakkad, won the Kera Kesari award for best coconut farmer, Jacob Joseph of Eraviperoor, Pathanamthitta, the Haritha Mithra award for the best vegetable farmer and Sheeja S. of Umayanalloor, Kollam, the Udhyana Shreshta award for the best floriculturist. Swapna of Pattikkadu, Thrissur, won the Karshaka Thilakom award for best woman farmer.

Anil Kumar A. of Nallila, Kollam, won the Karshaka Jyothi award for the best farmer in the SC/ST category, while M. Manoharan won the Shrama Shakthi award for best agricultural labourer. The Krishi Vigyan Award for the best agricultural scientist went to V.S. Santhosh Mithra, Principal Scientist, ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI), Sreekaryam. Shameer S. of Nedumangadu, Thiruvananthapuram won the award for best hi-tech farmer.