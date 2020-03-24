Kannur District Panchayat budget lays stress on agriculture

The Kannur District Panchayat presented its budget for the year 2020-21 with its focus on the agriculture sector, here on Monday.

District Panchayat Vice President P.P. Divya presented the budget with an estimated income of ₹144.39 crore, an expenditure of ₹136.21 crore and a surplus of ₹8.18 crore.

The budget includes comprehensive plans to modernise agriculture and increase the productivity and quality. Several crores of rupees have been earmarked for agriculture alone, Ms. Divya said.

To directly sell the agriculture produce without any interference by middlemen, the budget has allocated ₹25 lakh for setting a vegetable mall. The budget also envisages setting up weekly markets at district and taluk centres, she said.

The budget has set apart ₹10 lakh for the distribution and protection of fruit tree seedlings and ₹15 lakh for setting up a calf park for providing cows, poultry birds and calves to farmers. The park would help farmers reduce their dependence on other States for purchasing cows for dairy and buffaloes for meat. In addition, ₹10 lakh has been allotted for setting up GoShree Clubs for distributing calves and lambs to students to develop their knowledge and interests in animal husbandry.

For cooperative fish farming societies, ₹30 has been allocated to set up live fish markets. Likewise, ₹10 lakh has been allocated for setting up a duckling nursery in Peringome and Vayakara grama panchayats. Similarly, to raise Kommeri goats under the supervision of farm officers, ₹10 lakh has been allocated for the implementation of the Little Lamp Programme for farmers, she said.

For treating animals, a mobile ambulatory service would be started.