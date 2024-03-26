Kannur district achieves 100% college student enrolment in voter list

March 26, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KANNUR

Kannur district has become the first in the country to enrol 100% of its college students in the voters’ list, setting a historic precedent for electoral participation.

This remarkable feat was made possible through collaborative efforts involving 115 colleges, more than 50 enrolment camps, and active student engagement. Spearheaded by 13 nodal officers and supported by interns from the District Collector’s internship programme, the district administration conducted extensive outreach, including meetings with college principals and individual student tracking.

A total of 27,450 students from 115 colleges across 11 Assembly constituencies have been successfully enrolled in the voters’ list. The highest enrolment was recorded in the Kalliasseri Assembly constituency, with 8,207 students, followed by Payyannur (2,967), Peravoor (2,708), Taliparamba (2,623), Kuthuparamba (2,266), Kannur (2,010), Thalassery (1,847), Irikkur (1,767), Mattannur (1,517), Dharmadam (1,071), and Azhikode (467).

Assistant Collector Anup Garg lauded the achievement of the district, emphasising the dedication of electoral officials and youths’ commitment to democratic participation. The initiative was launched under Mr. Garg’s leadership.

To streamline the enrolment process, a dedicated helpline and email support were provided at the district level to address technical issues. The district administration maintained continuous tracking and follow-up over a 20-day period, utilising various methods, including online meetings and physical camps.