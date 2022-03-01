Kannur CPI(M) gears up to host party Congress

Event to follow green protocol

KANNUR

With just over a month left for the National Party Congress, the CPI(M) is gearing up to welcome the delegates, who will be arriving from across the country to attend the event which will begin on April 6 here.

CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan said that keeping in view the prevalence of COVID-19, the party had ensured that all the norms of the pandemic protocol were followed. It had also decided to conduct the event in an eco-friendly manner and extend help to indigent artists and other people in need.

As part of the green protocol, instead of using vinyl prints, local artists were encouraged to turn the walls into pieces of art by painting graffiti, giving the public a glimpse of communist history.

Mr. Jayarajan said that it was an effort to support and encourage artists who had suffered due to COVID-19.

He said the party was following the green protocol and there would be no use of plastic anywhere. The party workers would use materials and resources that were eco-friendly, he said.

The social media would be used to convey to the people the history of the CPI(M), its role in the freedom struggle and the social and cultural development of the country.

The campaign would also have a science fair and 26 seminars on various subjects in different centres. It had been decided to construct and hand over 39 houses to needy families before the Congress.

The public had been supportive and contributed whole-heartedly during the fund collection. Around 4,500 squads were formed to source funds and they were able to achieve the target, he said.

More than 800 delegates from across the country would be attending the event. To accommodate them, 37 lodges had been booked.