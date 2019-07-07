Kannur airport may figure on Haj list

The government will consider suggesting Kannur International Airport too as a Haj embarkation point from the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating this year’s Haj camp at Haj House at Karipur on Saturday evening, Mr. Vijayan said the new women’s block at Haj House would be completed before the next Haj season. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the women’s block.

Minister in charge of Haj Affairs K.T. Jaleel presided. Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan was the chief guest. Madin Academy Chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari Thangal led the prayer. All India Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar spoke.

The Haj camp returned to Karipur after four years. The first batch of Hajis from Kerala will leave from Karipur at 2.25 p.m. on Sunday. The second batch will leave at 3 p.m. Saudi Arabian Airlines is conducting the Haj operations from Kerala.

The first two batches of pilgrims reached the Haj camp on Saturday. Each batch will comprise 300 pilgrims. Saudi Arabian Airlines will operate 36 services until July 20.

As many as 13,472 pilgrims are going to Makkah under the government supervision this year. While 11,094 will go via Karipur, 2,378 will go via Nedumbassery. Flights from Nedumbassery will be between July 14 and 17.