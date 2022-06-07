Kannur airport in Integrated Check Post list

It will offer e-visa facilities for entry of International visitors

The Ministry of Home Affairs has modified the visa manual to include the Kannur airport in the list of Integrated Check Posts (ICP) where e-visa facilities are extended for the entry of International visitors.

Subhash Murikenchery, chief operating officer, Kannur International Airport Limited, said people coming from other countries, which have entered into the agreement, could now come to the Kannur airport with e-visa to enter India.

They need not get into the normal immigration queue. They will get through a separate immigration queue by showing the e-visa. Since the facilities are in Kannur, it will make the processing faster to approve, he added.

Mr. Murikenchery said the process would give a boost to tourism. The airport is hopeful of getting more approvals from the government, as it has state-of-the-art facilities.

He informed that more airline companies were showing interest to operate from the airport. Indigo has launched three new services a week to Abu Dhabi. Air India will soon be launching international services from Kannur.