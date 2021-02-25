Kannambra park to create 4,000 jobs: Minister

Minister for the Welfare of Backward and Scheduled Communities A.K. Balan said here on Thursday that about 4,000 jobs would be created through the industrial park being set up as part of the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.
He was speaking after launching the Kannambra Industrial Park project at an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore. Government officials said that the amount was handed over to the District Collector by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).
The project is being planned on 470 acres to be acquired in Kannambra village. Mr. Balan said that the Kochi-Palakkad belt would become South India’s industrial zone once the Kannambra industrial park started funcitioning.
The park will have mega industrial clusters in food, jewellery, plastic, e-waste, oil and gas, electronics, IT, and logistics.
District Panchayat president K. Binumol presided over the function. Vice president C.K. Chamunny was the chief guest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath