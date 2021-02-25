Kannambra park to create 4,000 jobs: Minister

Minister for the Welfare of Backward and Scheduled Communities A.K. Balan said here on Thursday that about 4,000 jobs would be created through the industrial park being set up as part of the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

He was speaking after launching the Kannambra Industrial Park project at an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore. Government officials said that the amount was handed over to the District Collector by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The project is being planned on 470 acres to be acquired in Kannambra village. Mr. Balan said that the Kochi-Palakkad belt would become South India’s industrial zone once the Kannambra industrial park started funcitioning.

The park will have mega industrial clusters in food, jewellery, plastic, e-waste, oil and gas, electronics, IT, and logistics.

District Panchayat president K. Binumol presided over the function. Vice president C.K. Chamunny was the chief guest.