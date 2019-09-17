‘Kanivu 108’ gets going today

A State-wide ambulance network, which will be an integral part of the comprehensive trauma care management system being instituted in the public health sector, will be launched on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate “Kanivu 108”, the ambulance network equipped with basic life support system and trained emergency medical technician and nurse, at a function at the Central Stadium on Tuesday.

The network, being launched with a posse of 100 ambulances on Tuesday, will have 315 ambulances in all by October, which will be deployed across districts

Within golden hour

The ambulance network will provide free service round-the-clock and ensure that accident victims are picked up within the golden hour and taken to an appropriate medical facility so that precious lives can be saved. As part of the comprehensive trauma care and management system being instituted in tertiary care centres in the government sector, Emergency Medicine Departments are being set up in all Medical Colleges. Steps are also on to ensure that the complete free care for accident victims for the first 48 hours, declared by the Chief Minister earlier, becomes a reality.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja and other Ministers will be present at the launch.