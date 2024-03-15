GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kandala cooperative bank forms panel to return depositors’ money

Package to be prepared for bank’s revival; bank has been instructed to raise money by withdrawing existing investments and collecting loan arrears

March 15, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kandala Service Cooperative Bank has formed a special committee to ensure the return of depositors’ money and to prepare a package for the bank’s revival. A decision regarding this was taken in a meeting chaired by Minister of Cooperation V.N. Vasavan here on Friday.

Cooperative Secretary Mini Antony, Cooperative Registrar T.V. Subhash, Kerala Bank Executive Director K.C. Sahadevan, Thiruvananthapuram Joint Registrar Nizamuddin, Kattakkada Assistant Registrar Binil, Kandala Bank administrative committee convener J. Ajith Kumar, and committee members K. Upendran and K. Suresh Kumar are the members of the committee preparing the revival package.

The bank has been instructed to raise money by withdrawing existing investments and collecting loan arrears from the Cooperative Development Welfare Fund Board, Kerala Bank, and other cooperatives. Along with this, it has been decided to bring the operations to a normal level by using deposits collected by the bank through a deposit campaign.

Action initiated

According to a press release, Mr. Vasavan said that as soon as the first complaint regarding the irregularities in the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank was received, the government had initiated action. The investigations were launched in 2017 following a complaint from the Malayinkeezh Pourasamithi. Steps are being taken to confiscate the property of those responsible for the irregularities.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.