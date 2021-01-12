Kanayi Kunhiraman wants chopper removed

Sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman on Monday reiterated his stand that he would not settle for anything short of the removal of the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter from the vicinity of the iconic ‘Sagarakanyaka’ sculpture at Shangumugham. Mr. Kunhiraman made his stand clear once again in the presence of Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and senior Tourism Department officials at a meeting organised at Shangumughom on Monday evening.
Writer Paul Zachariah, auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Soorya Krishnamoorthy also were present. Mr. Kunhiraman said he was not prepared for compromises where his art was concerned.
“'I said if they are unwilling to move the helicopter, then they should relocate my sculpture,” Mr. Kunhiraman told The Hindu.
The meeting was organised in a bid to pacify Mr. Kunhiraman, but with the latter refusing to budge, no clear decision was forthcoming on Monday on the fate of the Mi-8 helicopter.
Subsequently, the meeting dispersed after the Minister said that discussions can be held after a few days on the issue.
The Tourism Department has found itself in a fix with the construction work in the vicinity of the ‘Sagarakanyaka’ sculpture sparking widespread outrage.
