Kanam sees no reason to oppose Mani

CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran on Thursday said he saw no reason to treat the Jose. K. Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) as a political opponent.
The decision of Mr. Mani to work in league with the LDF without setting any condition reflected his affinity towards the pro-farmer policies of the ruling front. The CPI had opposed Mr. Mani when he was aligned with the UDF and opposed to the policies of the LDF.
Now, Mr. Mani has unilaterally and unconditionally declared his support to the LDF and disavowed the UDF camp. So there was no reason to oppose Mr. Mani any more or treat the KC(M) faction headed by him antagonistically.
However, Mr. Rajendran seemed unwilling to comment publicly whether the CPI would back Mr. Mani's admission to the LDF. He said the CPI State executive would meet on October 21 and decide the party's position on Mr. Mani.
The CPI would present its decision at the LDF meeting. The LDF would discuss the matter and make a formal announcement.
