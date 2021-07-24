Kanal launched for women’s safety

Project formulated to end all domestic and dowry abuse

The society has to come together and take a strong stand to end the scourge of dowry, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Department of Women and Child Development’s ‘Kanal’ project for women’s safety, here on Friday.

“Kerala is ahead of the other States in various indices including women’s education. Opportunities have been created for young women to choose areas of their choice and to gain knowledge and employment in sectors of their choice. However, even being a State with such educated young population, it is unfortunate that we still have cases of harassment and domestic abuse over dowry.

The ‘Kanal’ project has been formulated with an aim to end all domestic and dowry abuse, to empower women and to create awareness among the entire population,” said the CM.

Minister for Health and Women and Child Development Veena George said that only few women had made use of the Dowry Prohibition Act to lodge complaints.

She said that it was unfortunate that young girls were facing violence and losing their lives even in these times.

As part of the launching of ‘Kanal’, Integrated Child Development Services supervisors and anganwadi workers have been provided training. Awareness campaigns are being organised in colleges. Over a lakh awareness posters will be displayed in various parts of the State.