Kalpetta Municipality to execute ‘clean and green city’ project

Beautification works in town will be expedited, says chairman Keyemthody Mujeeb

The Kalpetta Municipality is gearing up to execute a ‘clean and green city’ project in the district headquarters.

At a meet-the-press programme organised by the Wayanad Press Club on Wednesday, the newly elected Kalpetta municipal chairman Keyemthody Mujeeb said the renovation and beautification works of the Kalpetta town would be expedited as part of the project.

The first phase of the project would be completed by mid-February and the second phase would be completed by April-end, Mr. Mujeeb said.

Both the sides of the streets would be decorated with ornamental and flower plants, Mr. Mujeeb said . Special focus would be given to the bypass road to address the traffic congestion in the town. Beautification works would be executed on the bypass road too, he added. Street lights would be installed from the traffic junction to General Hospital at Kainatty and surveillance cameras would be installed inside the town to ensure the security of the public, he said.

Timely services of the municipal staff to the public would be ensured and a ‘Pouravakasa Regha’, a record on the rights of citizens, would be published as a part of it, Mr. Mujeeb said.

Public park

A public park would be set up inside the town to woo more tourists to the hill district and a comprehensive housing project would be executed for landless families under the municipality, he said. ‘Minimum level of learning’, a project to address the dropout of schoolchildren, especially tribal children within the municipality limits, would be implemented. The town hall would be renovated and an open gymnasium would be set up in a time-bound manner, he added.