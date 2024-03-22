GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kalamandalam Sathyabhama’s controversial remarks: Kerala human rights commission takes suo motu case against Mohiniyattam exponent

SHRC member V.K. Bina Kumari has sought a report from the Culture and Police departments. Based on media reports, the commission has registered a case

March 22, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kalamandalam Sathyabhama

Kalamandalam Sathyabhama | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken cognisance of classical dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama’s allegedly racist attempt to set fair complexion and agreeable looks as prerequisites for learning and performing Mohiniyattam, a traditional dance form.

SHRC member V.K. Bina Kumari has sought a report from the Culture and Police departments. Based on media reports, the SHRC registered a case on March 22 (Friday). It has also accepted a complaint from human rights activists.

Legendary namesake’s family distances itself from row over dancer

Ms. Sathyabhama’s vocalised bid, in a social media channel interview, to “preclude dark-skinned persons” from comprehending and staging the classical art form had caused public outrage and drawn censure from the ruling Left Democratic Front, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala.

The controversial remarks snowballed into a major controversy with another Mohiniyattam exponent, R.L.V. Ramakrishnan, accusing Ms. Sathyabhama of cruelly discriminating against classical artistes who hail from marginalised and downtrodden sections of society, including himself.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran seconded Mr. Ramakrishnan’s argument and said that “art knew no caste, colour, creed, or religious boundaries.”

The leaders condemned Ms. Sathyabhama’s remarks, alleging they were “distasteful, casteist and had no space in a modern and progressive society.”

The controversy also figured prominently on social media and television talk shows.

Several backward class and Dalit social organisations had expressed umbrage at the “racist and discriminatory” comments that appeared to alienate oppressed sections from learning and performing classical and temple art forms.

Suresh Gopi’s invite

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi, actor and the BJP’s candidate from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, weighed in on the issue. He told reporters in Thrissur that he would invite Mr. Ramakrishnan to perform at his family temple in Kollam and pay the artiste handsomely.

