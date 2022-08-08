Kakki-Anathodu dam to be opened at 11 a.m. as water level rises

Discharge to be regulated so that water level in Pampa does not rise beyond 15cm

Discharge to be regulated so that water level in Pampa does not rise beyond 15cm

Even as the swollen rivers have mostly retreated to their original course , Pathanamathitta continued to be on the edge as the authorities deciding to open gates of the Kakki-Anathodu twin-reservoirs on Monday at 11 am.

In an order, District Collector Divya S. Iyer, chairperson of the District Disaster management Authority , has directed to raise four shutters of the reservoir to discharge up to 100 cumecs of water to the Pampa so that water level in the river does not rise beyond 15 c.m.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also issued an orange alert for the Pampa reservoir, where the water level touched 983.50 meters on Sunday as against a full reservoir limit of 986.33 meters. A red alert will be declared when the water level reaches 984.50 meters and a subsequent release of water may cause a rise in the water level of the Pampa and Kakkat rivers.

Several parts of the Thiruvalla Taluk, particularly the Upper Kuttanad villages, continued to remain under water. As many as 63 relief camps are currently operating in the district, which accommodated 2,650 people from 801 families. Of these, 49 camps are functioning from the upper Kuttanad region in Thiruvalla Taluk .

Kottayam has 62 relief camps, which accommodated 2,514 people from 917 families.