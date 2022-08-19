Kadappakada Sports Club to start memory clinic
The Kadappakada Sports Club will start a memory clinic as part of its 80th anniversary celebrations. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the clinic on August 29 and actor Mohanlal will deliver a video message on the occasion. A team that includes a neurologist, psychiatrist, physician, junior doctor, Ayurveda doctor, physiotherapist and nurses will provide free service to patients. Ambulance service, consultation, telemedicine, workshops and awareness sessions will also be part of the clinic.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.