K-RERA uploads list of defaulting realtors on its website

The Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has published a list of 29 real estate projects where the developers failed to upload the project details on the K-RERA web portal rera.kerala.gov.in as required by law. They failed to upload the information despite registering the projects with the authority. Steps have been initiated for imposing penalties on the companies. K-RERA also warned the public to be careful in carrying out transactions related to these projects. The list is available on the 'Defaulters List' link on the web portal.