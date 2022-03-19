K-Rail will drag State into debt trap: Satheesan
Chennithala alleges corruption in appointment of consultant
The proposed semi-high-speed SilverLine rail project will push the entire State into a debt trap, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.
He was inaugurating the United Democratic Front's (UDF) State-level agitation against the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) project at Mulakuzha, near Chengannur, on Saturday.
Mr. Satheesan said the project would turn the State into another Nandigram. The entire State would become a victim of the project. The figure of ₹64,000 crore was false and misguiding. The actual cost of the project would be manifold high. He challenged the government for a debate on the project.
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, alleged corruption in the appointment of a consultant for the project. The French firm had been awarded the contract for providing consultancy services on a commission basis. "The government has appointed a blacklisted company as the consultant. The Chief Minister was directly involved in the deal. The commission is 5%," Mr. Chennithala said.
UDF convener M.M. Hassan presided. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy; Kodikunnil Suresh, N.K. Premachandran, and Anto Antony, all MPs; and other UDF leaders spoke..
