K-Rail alignment altered in Thrissur too

Police use force to disperse Youth Congress protesters

There are allegations of altering alignment of SilverLine semi-high-speed railway project in Thrissur too. Protesters alleged that the alignment was mainly altered for a mall.

People came out in the open with agitation when the map of the K-Rail became available for reference now. The altered map has been circulated widely on social media.

The laying of stones for the project has not started in Thrissur. Though a few stones were laid in the initial stages, they were removed following protests.

The Congress workers have threatened to intensify their protest when stones will be laid in the district from the next week.

A rally taken out by the Youth Congress against the project turned violent on Thursday. Many activists were injured as the police resorted to lathicharge and water cannons to disperse the protesters.

The Congress staged a sit-in in front of the City Police Commissioner’s office on Thursday night as the Commissioner allegedly refused to accept a complaint against the police officers, who attacked the activists.

Meanwhile, A.C. Moideen, MLA, said the project would be implemented only after solving the concerns of people. “The government doesn't have a bulldozer policy. Sufficient compensation will be given to people whose land will be acquired.