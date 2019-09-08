Joyous festival of feasts in Aranmula

Onam is also a festival of feasts and snakeboat pageantries, at least, to the rural population of Aranmula which has been identified as a rural tourism destination by Government of India and the United Nations Development Programme.

When Keralites all over the world celebrate Onam with family get-togethers, gifting each other new clothes (Onakkodi) and merry-making, people of Aranmula celebrate the festival season in a different style, strictly upholding the rich native traditions.

The small village of Aranmula is better known for its annual snakeboat regatta (Uthrittathi Vallamkali) in river Pampa and the ritualistic feast, Vallasadya at the centuries’ old Sree Parthasarathy Temple situated right on the river banks.

The snakeboats of Aranmula are known as ‘palliyodam,’ that means a vessel belonging to the deity of Parthasarathy Temple.

Devotees offer feast to the boat crew as an important offering (vazhipadu), treating them as representatives of the presiding deity, during the Onam festival season.

It was maddening rush at the village headquarters of Aranmula as hundreds of people turned up to partake off the Vallasadya on Sunday.

All roads leading to the temple at the small village headquarters were crowded. The village roads too were found crammed as large number of vehicles carrying people from different parts of the State started pouring in right from the early morning hours.

19 snakeboats

The crew of 19 palliyodams (snakeboats) took part in the Vallasadya on Sunday, which, according to the PSS leaders, was the largest number during the ongoing season.

As per the custom, devotees who offer the Vallasadya have to invite the snakeboat crew of their choice in traditional style.

The boat crew, singing hymns in praise of Lord Krishna (Vanchippattu), reached the temple ghats in their snakeboat. They were accorded a rousing reception in typical Central Travancorean style at the temple ghats.

The boat crew then circumambulated the temple, singing Vanchippattu with the accompaniments of claps in tune with the song and traditional temple percussion. The number of Vallasadya offered at the temple are on the rise every year, say Krishnakumar B.Krishnaveni and P.R.Radhakrishnan, PSS leaders.

Presently, 52 rustic parts, ‘karayogam’ as they are locally known, have got their own Palliyodam.

Each karayogam has been maintaining their Palliyodam with utmost care, taking it as their deep sense of devotion to Lord Parthasarathy.

They launch the majestic vessel into river Pampa with much fanfare during the Onam festival.

The Onam feast at Aranmula Temple on the Thiruvonam day is prepared with the provisions and vegetables brought in a Garuda-faced vessel, Thiruvonathoni, from the village of Kattoor in the upstream of Kozhencherry.

‘Uthrittathi’

To the people of Aranmula, ‘Uthrittathi’ day during the 10-day Onam festival is equally important as it is the day on which the famous water carnival, Aranmula Uthrittathi Vallamkali, takes place in river Pampa.

Sumptuous feasts are prepared in every household in the area.

Even the poorest of the poor manage to find something to celebrate the festival in their own humble way.

This year, the Uthrittathi Vallamkali will take place on September 15.