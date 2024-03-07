Journalist Bhasurendra Babu dead

March 07, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Journalist Bhasurendra Babu passed away here on Thursday evening. He was 75. He died at a private hospital where he was under treatment. The funeral will be held on Friday afternoon.

Hailing from Alappuzha, Bhasurendra Babu had been living in the State capital since the late 1960s. He was an EPFO employee.

During the Emergency, he was jailed and subjected to police brutality. He functioned as the State unit joint secretary of the CPI(ML) after his release. Though closely associated with the Naxal movement during his years in Alappuzha, he gradually moved closer to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

He was also a political analyst and Left fellow traveller who was frequently seen on debates on television news channels.

He has authored Mandabuddhikalude Marxist Samvadam, Saddam Adhiniveshavum Cheruthunilpum, and Nithyachaithanyayathikku Khedapurvam and translated works of D.D. Kosambi and Osho into Malayalam.

He is survived by wife Indira and children Jeevan Babu and Tanuja Babu.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message, said Bhasurendra Babu was a journalist and media critic who stood with progressive ideas. He made creative and critical interventions on contemporary political issues and media approaches.