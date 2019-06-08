Joseph softens his stance

Bringing down the intensity of the factional infighting in the Kerala Congress (M), acting chairman P.J. Joseph has hinted at the possibility of a thaw in relations between the two warring factions in the party.

Talking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Mr. Joseph expressed his willingness to convene the parliamentary party and high-power committee to discuss and settle all issues. In case a consensus eludes both the forums, the party State committee could be convened.

The latest development comes amidst rumours of the Jose K. Mani faction preparing to convene the party State committee on its own with the support of one-fourth of the members. Attributing the current crisis to the defiance by a section to approve him as acting chairman, Mr. Joseph denied making any personal remarks about K.M. Mani or his son.

“My letter to the Election Commission was intended to inform it about the demise of party chairman K.M. Mani and my subsequent assumption of charge as temporary chairman. I have never stated anywhere about my appointment as the party’s permanent chairman. Neither did Joy Abraham, organisational secretary, send any letters in this regard to the commission,” he said.

Hoping that the opposing faction would attend the meetings to be convened by him, Mr. Joseph maintained that most district committees of the KC(M) had called for consensus at the top. On the occasion, he turned down the reports of holding any consensus meeting in Kottayam the other day.

Party sources said the Jose K. Mani faction had welcomed Mr. Joseph’s position.

Besides Mr. Joseph, deputy chairman C.F. Thomas called for settling the issues through discussions and urged both factions to desist from issuing public statements against one another.

A recent statement purportedly made by Mr. Joseph against Jose.K.Mani succeeding his father as the KC(M) chairman had triggered a storm among party circles.