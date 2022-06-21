Jose K. Mani urges youth to build a new Kerala

52nd birth anniversary of KYF(M) celebrated

52nd birth anniversary of KYF(M) celebrated

Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani here on Tuesday urged the youth to utilise their skills and efficiency towards building a new Kerala.

Inaugurating the 52nd birth anniversary of the Kerala Youth Front (M), the youth wing of the KC(M), along with a job skill training for the youth, Mr. Mani said the KYF(M) would be the flag-bearer of the youth movement in rebuilding the State.

Roni Mathew, president of the KYF(M), presided. KC(M) general secretary Lopez Mathew delivered the keynote address. The occasion was also used to introduce the various entrepreneurship programmes launched by the State government.