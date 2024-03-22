Jobs in Russia and Ukraine: NORKA-Roots issues advisory to job aspirants

March 22, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Protector of Emigrants, Thiruvananthapuram, and NORKA-Roots have urged job aspirants to exercise caution while applying for jobs in Russia and Ukraine which are at war.

The advisory was issued in the wake of three Keralites being stranded in the Ukraine-Russia war zone after being lured by fake recruitment agencies with the promise of lucrative jobs.

NORKA-Roots has advised job aspirants not to fall victims to fake recruitment agencies and middlemen.

Emigration for employment should be attempted only through agencies that hold a licence from the Ministry of External Affairs. Applicants should also ensure the credibility of the nature of the job, salary and other benefits mentioned in the offer letter.

They should also avoid flying abroad for work on visit visa. Complaints regarding job-related fraud in foreign countries can be mailed to spnri.pol@kerala.gov.in,dyspnri.pol@kerala.gov.in. Helpline no: 0471-2721547.