GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jobs in Russia and Ukraine: NORKA-Roots issues advisory to job aspirants

The advisory was issued in the wake of three Keralites being stranded in the Ukraine-Russia war zone

March 22, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Protector of Emigrants, Thiruvananthapuram, and NORKA-Roots have urged job aspirants to exercise caution while applying for jobs in Russia and Ukraine which are at war.

The advisory was issued in the wake of three Keralites being stranded in the Ukraine-Russia war zone after being lured by fake recruitment agencies with the promise of lucrative jobs.

NORKA-Roots has advised job aspirants not to fall victims to fake recruitment agencies and middlemen.

Emigration for employment should be attempted only through agencies that hold a licence from the Ministry of External Affairs. Applicants should also ensure the credibility of the nature of the job, salary and other benefits mentioned in the offer letter.

They should also avoid flying abroad for work on visit visa. Complaints regarding job-related fraud in foreign countries can be mailed to spnri.pol@kerala.gov.in,dyspnri.pol@kerala.gov.in. Helpline no: 0471-2721547.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.