Jobs for 10,543 through Kudumbashree

As part of 100-day programme of State government

As part of 100-day programme of State government

As many as 10,543 people secured self-employment and wage-based employment through various projects implemented by the Kudumbashree as part of the second 100-day programme of the State government.

Minister for Local Self-Government M.V. Govindan, who formally announced the completion of the project here on Saturday, said being able to provide more people employment through various projects of the Kudumbashree was an achievement.

The target was to provide 5,000 people self-employment through Kudumbashree’s livelihood projects. Accordingly, 7,865 people were provided self-employment in various sectors such as National Urban Livelihoods Mission (592), Startup Village Entepreneurship Programme (110), microenterprises (5,622), animal husbandry (592), and value-added agri-produce manufacturing enterprises (261).

Interest-free loan was provided to 2,824 Non-Resident Keralite (NoRK) returnees through the Pravasi Bhadratha-Pearl project to find employment. A maximum of ₹2 lakh was provided to a person as loan. Though the project was started with the target of starting 1,000 enterprises, 1,719 enterprises could be started.

As many as 2,678 young men and women were provided skill training through the Yuvakeralam and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana projects and wage-based employment found for them.

A project to identify one-lakh entrepreneurs in association with local self-government institutions and various departments will be implemented soon.

A programme to provide jobs to 20 lakh people in the next four years in association with K-DISC (Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council) was under way. These initiatives would help address the problem of unemployment in the State, beginning a new chapter in the State’s history, the Minister said.

The Minister gave away certificates and awards to those who secured employment through the Yuvakeralam and other livelihood projects and people who started entreprises under the Pravasi Bhadratha-Pearl project.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar presided over the function. Kudumbashree executive director P.I. Sreevidya spoke.