HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Job opportunities will be ensured for the youth through new tech: Minister

July 29, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

More job opportunities will be ensured for the youth by utilising the possibilities of the latest technologies, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said here on Saturday.

He was inaugurating the Financial Services Centre of Excellence and LEAP Co-Works at Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Skill Park, Kulakkada.

“The work environment in the world is changing every day. Technologies, including artificial intelligence, are likely to dominate the workplace in the future. With quality technical education, it will be possible to do jobs for large multinationals in our country through such centres. There is huge scope for decentralised workplaces in the rural areas of the State,” said the Minister.

At the event, certificates were distributed to those who have completed the first batch of the Enrolled Agent course of ASAP, along with offer letters to those who have landed jobs. Workshops introducing new technologies to students and a start-up expo were also organised as part of the event.

The Kerala Startup Mission has set up the centre at a cost of ₹55 lakh. It has facilities for 42 persons to work simultaneously. Well-designed workspaces, high-speed internet, meeting rooms and other basic amenities are provided. The facility will be beneficial for those who want to work near home and professionals who have to travel, while start-ups will receive expert advice and a chance to exchange information about new trends in technology. The centre will also help to collaborate with other start-ups and open investment opportunities.

Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika presided over the function. Vettikkavala block panchayat president K. Harshakumar, Kottarakara block panchayat president Abhilash, Kulakkada grama panchayat president Saji Kadukala, district panchayat member R. Rashmi and ASAP Kerala CMD Usha Titus were also present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.