Kerala

Jewellery shop gutted

A jewellery shop was gutted in a blaze at Mannar near here on Sunday.

Officials said that the fire at Pulimootil Jewellery was spotted around 3 p.m. As many as five units of fire tenders were pressed into action. The blaze was brought under control by 5 p.m.

“The fire was first noticed by the local people. The shop was closed at the time of the incident. All ornaments were shifted before the outlet was entirely consumed by flames,” the police said.Timely intervention of the police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and local people prevented the fire from spreading further.

Kerala
