Jawan laid to rest in Kerala

The body of H. Vaisakh, a jawan who was killed in an encounter with a group of militants at the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest with full military honours at his native village in Kudavattur, here on Thursday. The 24-year-old was attached to the 16th Rashtriya Rifles Battalion. A resident of Odanatavttom in Kollam, he had joined army at the age of 19. His mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday and kept at the mortuary of military hospital in Pangode.

His body accompanied by army personnel was brought to Kudavatuur in a funeral procession and a large number of people including officials, army personnel, politicians and the public paid their last respects to the soldier. His body was kept at Government L.P. School, Kudavattur, for the public to pay homage. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal paid tributes on behalf of State Government while District Collector Afsana Praveen represented the district administration.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchu Rani, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, MPs Kodikunnil Suresh, Suresh Gopi, P.S. Supal MLA, former minister J. Mercykutty Amma, former MLA P. Aisha Potty, Kottarakkara Municipal Corporation Chairman A. Shaju, District Panchayat President Sam K. Daniel and Kottarakkara Block Panchayat President M. Sivaprasad were among those who present. The body was cremated at his residence in Kudavattur.