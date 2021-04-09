Kerala

Jamat expresses concern over verdict

The Kerala Muslim Jamat has raised its concern at the Varanasi court’s verdict asking the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey at Gyanvapi mosque next to Kashi Viswanath Temple.

The Jamat said here on Friday that the court directive was in blatant violation of the Places of Worship Act, which ensures that “no person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section thereof into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination or any section thereof.”

