Jamaat seeks ₹50 lakh as damages from P.C. George

The Kerala unit of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has sent a legal notice to former MLA P.C. George seeking ₹50 lakh as damages for making “defamatory” statements against the organisation at an event held in the State capital recently.

Mr. George had reportedly made some remarks during the Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelanam to the effect that the Jamaat-e-Islami had a role in the political murders in Kerala. He had also demanded that the organisation stop engaging in violent politics.

A release here here on Monday said that the Jamaat had never been involved in any criminal activity or a murder case. The remarks were aimed at creating a divide between religious communities for political gains. The notice also sought an apology from Mr. George.