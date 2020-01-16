Jalanidhi project enters final stage at panchayat

The Jalanidhi drinking water project has reached its final stage at East Eleri panchayat.

The project is expected to address water shortage at East Eleri from this summer. A total of 2,450 families are expected to benefit from the project. Work on the project was started in 2014.

Panchayat president J.C. Tom said 99% of work on the project had been completed and the project was expected to be inaugurated in February. The well and the pump house for the drinking water project have been built near Kariangode river, which flows through the boundaries of the East Eleri panchayat.

The trial run of water supply has already been started. The panchayat aims to cover a total of 5,000 families under the project.