IUML turns down CPI(M) invitation to attend anti-UCC seminar

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has turned down an invitation by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to attend a seminar on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), ending speculation about the second largest constituent of the Congress-led Opposition joining hands with the ruling party in Kerala to fight the Centre’s move.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s senior leaders held at the residence of State president Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal at Panakkad in Malappuram on Sunday morning. This comes a day after the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the influential Sunni scholars’ forum that backs the IUML, accepting the CPI(M)‘s invitation to attend the seminar scheduled in Kozhikode on July 15.

‘A national issue’

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Thangal reiterated that the UCC was a national issue that would affect not just Muslims. Parliament should not clear it. “We are a major constituent of the UDF in the State. Only the Congress can effectively resist the move to implement the UCC. The CPI(M) has invited only the IUML and no other UDF allies to the seminar. Nobody can move forward on this issue avoiding the Congress,” he said. Thus, attending the seminar would have an adverse impact on the future political situation in the State. Realising this, the IUML would not attend the event, the Thangal added.

While rejecting the CPI(M)‘s overtures, the IUML is learnt to have considered the Congress’ firm opposition to any move that would bolster the ruling party. The leaders contend that attending the event might confuse the rank and file of the party too.

Kanthapuram stance

Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, who heads another group of Sunni scholars that has also been invited to the CPI(M) seminar, meanwhile, said that their position would be communicated to the organisers after detailed discussions. The Samastha on Sunday said that the IUML rejecting the CPI(M)’s invitation was that party’s internal decision and said it was unfair to ignore the Congress in the event. The forum’s support was based on relevant issues, the Samastha added.

At the same time, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said it was foolish on the part of the CPI(M) to think that the IUML would attend its seminar. “The IUML has a four-decade-long association with the Congress. The CPI(M)’s move smacked of hypocrisy. Even Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, the Samastha president, has clarified that the Congress-IUML ties would not be affected. The League has the capacity to evaluate the emerging socio-political conditions in the State and the country,” Mr. Satheesan said.