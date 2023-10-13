IUML throws down the gauntlet to Samastha

October 13, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A conciliatory parley proposed between the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the largest body of traditional Islamic clerics in the State known as Samastha, did not take place here on Friday, as the former reportedly ignored it.

IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, who was to chair over the conciliation talks with a four-member team of Sunni scholars suggested by the Samastha Mushawara (high-command), is learned to have gone abroad, ignoring the scheduled meeting.

The IUML is learned to have expressed its unhappiness over the Samastha making Mukkam Ummer Faizy, a Mushawara member known for his anti-IUML stance, the leader of the conciliation team.

Mr. Ummer Faizy, in channel interviews on Friday, warned the IUML against a backlash for protecting its State general secretary P.M.A. Salam in spite of his snide remarks about the Samastha and its president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal.

Mr. Ummer Faizy warned that Mr. Salam might be showing disregard for the Samastha because of his ideology; but the IUML could suffer if it did not correct him. “Both organisations (Samastha and IUML) will suffer. But the IUML will have to face a backlash unless it corrects its stand,” he said.

Meanwhile, the social media groups of both the IUML and the Samastha supporters continued their battles hurling accusations at each other.

The IUML, considering the language of its leaders in the last few days, seems to have taken a decision to ignore the Samastha. “There is no Samastha without the IUML and its Panakkad leadership.” This is the message the IUML is sending out to the disillusioned Samastha leadership.

Ignoring the Samastha diktat, a host of IUML leaders are going to attend a Meelad conference to be organised by the Wafi-Wafiyya alumni at Perinthalmanna on Sunday. They include IUML district president Syed Abbasali Shihab Thangal and his nephew Syed Rasheedali Shihab Thangal.

Samastha had categorically decided to stay away from the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) offering Wafy and Wafiyya programmes citing ideological reasons. Any support to the CIC is considered an insult to the Samastha and its leadership. In fact, the IUML is throwing down the gauntlet to the Samastha.