IUML protests against ‘neglect of Malappuram’

Muslim Youth League State president Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal (fifth from left) inaugurating the Muslim League’s protest in front of the Malappuram village office on Thursday.  

Muslim Youth League (MYL) State president Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal on Thursday demanded that the State government sanction funds for the development of Malappuram district.

Inaugurating a stand-up protest under the banner of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in front of the Malappuram village office, Mr. Thangal said the LDF government discriminated against Malappuram in the State Budget.

Malappuram Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi inaugurated the protest in front of the KSRTC bus station here. Former councillor Haris Amiyan was present.

Sayed Hameedali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the protest in front of the Panakkad village office. P.K. Sakeer Hussain was present.


